DREADED MAOIST PRADEEP MONDAL ARRESTED BY JHARKHAND POLICE

Ranchi: The Jharkhand police has achieved a major success in its anti-Maoist operation with the arrest of notorious Maoist Pradeep Mondal aka Doctor, who was included in the NIA's wanted list and killed five policemen. He has been arrested by the Jharkhand police from West Bengal. According to the information, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on Pradeep Mandal's head.

Mondal was active in Kolhan of Jharkhand and has been involved in many cases. He was involved in more than a dozen Maoist cases in Jharkhand. Many cases have been registered against Pradeep Mondal in Galudih, Ghatshila, Boram, Gurbandha and Patmada police stations. On June 14, 2019, Maoists attacked a police vehicle and looted their weapons after killing five policemen in the Kukruhhat market of Tiruldih police station area of Saraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand. Maoists not only killed five policemen in the attack, but also looted 70 cartridges and 10 magazines. Mondal was also involved in this attack.

Later, the case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency. A team of Jharkhand police will soon reach Ranchi with Pradeep Mondal from West Bengal. After this, the National Investigation Agency team will interrogate Pradeep Mondal.