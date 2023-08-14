Devotees flock to temples on the last Monday of 'Malamas Shravan month'

Ranchi(Jharkhand): On the auspicious occasion of the last Monday of the 'Malamas' Shravan, various Shiva temples across Ranchi and the state have been abuzz with spiritual fervour as devotees thronged to worship Lord Shiva.

Last Monday of Malamas Shravan- It is the Mondays of Shravan that hold a special place in the hearts of devotees. Each Monday of this sacred month carries its own significance, making the devotees turn out to the temples in great numbers. Aug. 14, 2023 marks the sixth Monday of the Shravan and the last of the 'Malamas', an extra month that occurs in a Hindu Year to maintain synchronization with the lunar cycle and is also known as 'Adhikmaas'.

The sacred month is renowned for its significance in pleasing Lord Shiva, with special rituals and offerings being conducted to honour the deity. Throughout the entire month, devotees have been engaging in the revered practice of 'jalabhishek', performed on Shivlinga and 'bel patra' is offered to Lord Shiva.

Deoghar Baba Dham- In the holy city of Deoghar, the state has witnessed a massive gathering of devotees during the Shravan Mela. The concluding Monday of Malamas has seen the devotees forming long queues to offer their prayers through the traditional Jalabhishek ritual here as well. The doors of the temple were opened at the break of dawn, precisely at 4.08 am, initiating the sacred water offering ceremony.

Basukinath Dham- Basukinath Dham in Dumka has also witnessed a large number of devotees, with many embarking on the Kanwaria pilgrimage after taking the holy bath in the divine waters of Ganga. The temple management, in collaboration with local authorities, has undertaken elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of rituals and the safety of all devotees.

The devotion to Lord Shiva also extends beyond these famous temples, with various other places of worship across the state, such as Khunti Amreshwar Dham, Ranchi Pahari Temple, and Bagodar Shiv Mandir Harihar Dham, where the Kanwarias reach in large numbers to pray to Lord Shiva.

The atmosphere is charged with enthusiasm as Kanwarias eagerly partake in the sacred tradition of offering water to Baba Bholenath. As 'Malamas Shivratri' approaches on Wednesday, the devotees would observe it by lighting up the spiritual landscape of Jharkhand.

