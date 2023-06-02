Ranchi (Jharkhand): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Friday to seek his support against the Ordinance brought out by the Centre over control of administrative services in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet Hemant Soren, who is also the President of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), at his official residence on Kanke Road at 12 PM.

After meeting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday in Chennai over the issue, Kejriwal and Mann arrived in Ranchi by a special flight on Thursday night itself. AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh will also be present at the meeting.

On May 11, the Supreme Court issued an order in favour of the Delhi government regarding the right to transfer civil servants. However, on May 19, the Narendra Modi-led Central government promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. AAP has said that the move by the Centre was against the verdict of the Apex Court.

From May 23, Kejriwal has embarked on a nation-wide tour seeking support from different Opposition parties against the Ordinance. Kejriwal has so far met Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of RJD. Kejriwal has also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, all of whom have assured their support to Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has maintained that the Ordinance brought by the Centre was against the people of Delhi and was an insult to them.

