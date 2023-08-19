Lohardaga (Jharkhand): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan died by suicide in Jharkhand's Lohardaga on Saturday, official sources said. The incident took place at the Kekrang CRPF camp in the remote Pesharar police station area of the Lohardaga district. The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Prasad Meena, a resident of Jyotipura village of the Ghar police station area of Tonk district of Rajasthan.

According to sources, Jagdish was assigned sentry duty at the Kekrang CRPF camp in the Naxal-affected Pesharar police station area. Sources said that he died by suicide while on duty. On receiving the information, the CRPF and police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Also read: Ex-army man kills wife, daughter in Kolkata; dies by suicide

The official sources said that Jagdish returned from his home on leave on July 2022. Jagdish was living with his parents, wife, son and daughter. Officials sources said that the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident and the cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. CRPF Commandant Rahul Kumar said that CRPF jawan Jagdish was of normal behaviour. "I can't understand why he has taken drastic step. The matter is being investigated," he said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.