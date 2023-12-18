COP RECEIVES BULLET INJURY IN HAND AFTER MAOISTS OPEN FIRE AT HIM DURING ENCOUNTER IN JHARKHAND

Garhwa: The Garhwa police station-in-charge had a narrow escape a bid on his life after Naxalites opened fire at him during an encounter between cops and Maoists on Monday. Soon after receiving a bullet injury, he was taken to a hospital in Ranchi for treatment.

As per sources, the encounter took place while an operation against the banned Naxalite organisation known as Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP) was being conducted in the district. Ranka police station in-charge, Shankar Prasad Kushwaha was badly injured and admitted to the Garhwa Sadar Hospital by his fellow soldiers. Later, he was referred and shifted to Medica Hospital in Ranchi.

As per sources, Garhwa Police had received a tip-off that Naxalites of the JJMP group were spreading their tentacles in the Garhwa region. The police then plunged into action to take immediate remedial steps and launched an operation to nab the Naxalites.

The Naxalites started firing after seeing the police approaching them. Kushwaha was shot in the heavy firing and injured his arm thereafter. Several JJMP Naxalites have also been shot in the process, sources claimed.

After the encounter, Garhwa Police surrounded the area and conducted a search operation against the JJMP goons. Cops also sealed the border area adjacent to Palamu. Palamu zonal Inspector-General of Police (IG), Rajkumar Lakra, confirmed the same.

Lakra said that the encounter between police and JJMP Naxalites in the Garhwa area took place after a long gap. According to the information received, the collision took place between cops and JJMP commander Tunesh's squad.