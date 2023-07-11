CLASS 10 STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE AFTER TEACHER SCOLDS HER FOR WEARING BINDI IN DHANBAD

Dhanbad: Upset over being scolded by her teacher for wearing 'bindi' to school, a class 10 student allegedly committed suicide in Dhanbad on Monday.

The teacher allegedly slapped her after scolding her, which might have forced the girl to take the extreme step, sources said. The family staged a protest outside the school today and demanded that the teacher and the principal of the school be arrested. Police said investigation was underway.

According to the family members, the 17-year-old girl was a student of class 10 in St. Xavier's School in Tetulmari Police Station area of the district. She was extremely hurt after being scolded by her teacher in school and had returned home depressed. After sometime it was found that she had committed suicide, they said.

A suicide note addressing Tetulmari Police Station in-charge was recovered from the pocket of the girl's school uniform. The deceased was a resident of Hanumangarhi Colony in Tetulmari police station area.

After her death, the angry relatives and villagers created a ruckus outside the school. They staged a sit-in-demonstration with the body and also blocked the road from Tetulmari to Naya Mor. They demanded compensation along with stern action against the principal and the accused teacher.

The district president of the local Bauri society said that the school management should take strict action against the guilty teacher. Also, he demanded that the accused teacher should be arrested immediately.

Also Read: Kerala student suicide case: Protest intensifies; ministers to meet agitating students

Police said that an FIR has been registered against the principal and teacher of St. Xavier's School and the matter is being investigated.

Suicide is not a solution: If one is having suicidal thoughts or need emotional support then call Sneha Foundation (available 24x7) at 04424640050 or dial the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline no at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).