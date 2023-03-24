Jamtara (Jharkhand): Kolkata police arrested four people from Jharkhand's Jamtara on Thursday for allegedly duping several people from Kolkata along with the Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court. The Chief Justice has duped Rs five lakh. The four accused were taken on transit remand by the Kolkata police.

According to official sources, the Kolkata police in a joint operation with the local police raided Jhiluva and Matatand villages under the Karmatand police station area limits and nabbed the four accused. The accused were identified as Shiv Shankar Mandal, Mitra Mandal, Tapan Mandal, and one more.

An official from the Kolkata police said, two separate cybercrime cases have been registered in Kolkata in which several people along with the Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court were duped. At least Rs 12 to 15 lakh were duped by fraudsters out of which, the Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court has duped of Rs 5 lakh. "Upon investigating the matter, we arrested a few people from Kolkata. Later, we found out that the fraud was being carried from Jharkhand's Jamtara," said a police official.

He also said "we informed the Jharkhand police about the matter and in a joint operation with them, we arrested four accused in two separate cases of cyber fraud from Jamtara. The four accused were first produced before the Jamtara Court and as per the court's order, they were taken to West Bengal on transit remand. The accused will be interrogated here to find the involvement of other people in the fraud."