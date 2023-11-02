Ranchi: A charred body of a 27-year-old doctor was found in a hostel of Rajendra Institute of Medical College and Hospital (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Thursday, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Madan Kumar, a second-year post-graduate student of the forensic and medicine department from Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The body was then sent for post-mortem. Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said that the charred body of the doctor was found in the backyard of hostel number 5 on the RIMS campus.

"It is yet to be established whether it is a case of suicide or murder. The cause of the death will be known only after the post-mortem," he said. Speaking about the incident, the SSP further stated that a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the spot and collected evidence to find out the exact cause of the doctor's death. Police are investigating it, he added.