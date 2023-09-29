CHAIBASA IED ATTACK WREATH LAYING CEREMONY OF SLAIN CRPF SOLDIER TO BE HELD IN JHARKHAND CAPITAL RANCHI TODAY

Ranchi: The wreath laying ceremony of the constable of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, who was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device attack in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Thursday will be held at the CRPF headquarters in capital Ranchi in Friday, sources said. Soldier Rajesh Kumar, who was martyred in the IED blast in Chaibasa, will be paid tribute today at the CRPF Headquarters in Ranchi.

Many dignitaries including Chief Minister Hemant Soren are expected to attend the function. After paying homage, the mortal remains of the slain soldier will be sent to his native village Gareli in Chhattisgarh. Pertinently, the Naxals on Thursday triggered an IED blast in Toto, Chaibasa, in which CRPF jawan Rajesh Kumar was killed while another soldier has been injured.

The condition of the injured soldier is said to be stable. In an official statement after the attack, Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Amol Vinukant Homkar said that two soldiers of CoBRA 209 got injured in the IED blast carried out by Naxalites. Inspector Bhupender and Constable Rajesh got injured and were evacuated to Ranchi by helicopter.

During treatment, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries and Bhupender's condition is stable with minor injuries, the IG Operations said. A joint operation by forces is underway in the area, he added. The CRPF 209 Battalion, District Force and Jharkhand Jaguar personnel were conducting a search operation in Toton area of Chaibasa when the IED blast took place near Sarjomburu and Tumbahaka villages of Tonto.

The operation was launched following inputs that Maoist Misir Besra was leaving with his squad to commit a major crime in Kolhan area. Police said that during the operation, two IEDs and 31 spike holes made of iron rods and 250 spikes made of arrows were recovered which were defused. Meanwhile a CRPF spokesman said that Director General CRPF, Sujoy Thaosen, and all ranks of CRPF express their deepest condolences on the martyrdom of CT/GD Rajesh Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and service to the Nation in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.