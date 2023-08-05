Giridih (Jharkhand): At least three people were killed and several others injured after a bus full of passengers fell into Barakir River in Jharkhand's Giridih on Saturday evening. The bus was coming from Ranchi to Giridih when it met with an accident and plunged into the river.

As per the inputs received by ETV Bharat, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle as it reached the river on the Giridih-Dumri road. As soon as the bus fell, there was chaos in the entire area. Locals along with police are at the spot to rescue any survivors. A crowd of local people gathered to help the survivors.

The accident took place around 8.40 pm when the bus fell into the Barakar river while on way to Giridih from Ranchi, Giridih Sub Divisional Police Officer, Anil Kumar said. Officials confirmed three deaths and said several other injured were being treated at the hospital.

Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, who is from Jharkhand, and Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu, DC Naman Priyesh Lakda and SP Deepak Sharma reached the spot. According to the information received, there were more than 30 people on the bus.

"It is a major mishap. As you can see, people and officials are involved in the rescue. The bus crashed into the railings and fell into the river. We have seen them rescuing a few people from the bus. Since it is dark and the bus is submerged, it is a difficult rescue operation," Devi said while speaking to ETV

Bharat. Visuals from the spot showed scores of people trying to pull out the trapped passengers.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations. Soren in a tweet in Hindi said "Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration..."

