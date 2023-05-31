Jharkhand: Aspiring Mumbai model accuses Ranchi man of love jihad

Ranchi (Jharkhand): An aspiring model from Mumbai has accused a Ranchi man of trying to forcibly marry her in order to convert her. The accused is identified as Tanveer Akhtar Khan, director of Yash Models, Ranchi. The model has lodged an FIR regarding the matter in Mumbai. The complainant, who is currently working in Mumbai, is a native of Bhagalpur, Bihar.

A video of the girl making these allegations has also gone viral on social media. However, the accused called the allegations baseless. The girl said that she used to do modelling at Yash Model Institute in the past. During her stint there for about one and a half years, the accused not only harassed her but also pressurized her to get married, she said.

She left the institute and went straight to Bhagalpur and then reached Mumbai to make a career through modelling. She started living in Versova, Mumbai. But Tanveer continued harassing her, she claimed. The female model alleged that Tanveer reached Mumbai to harass her and started pressurizing her to change her religion. When she refused, he tried to kill her, the model said. She had also complained to the police.

The model further said that under the pressure of Tanveer's family, she reached an understanding with him, but despite this, he was continuously harassing and blackmailing her. He has also edited some of her pictures and sent them to his relatives. She said she had complained about this to the police but they are not taking any action on it, she said.

On the other hand, the accused alleged that the girl has cheated him and caused a loss to his business. Tanveer said that the girl used to work with him and got hold of some data with which she hatched a conspiracy against their institute.