New Delhi: Hailing the contribution to the Border Security Force(BSF) on its 59th Raising Day, Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the event in Jharkhand's Hazaribag said the country's borders are in safe hands with the BSF as the force is the first line of defence in foiling infiltration and terrorism from other sides of borders.

"Our country has faith in the valour of BSF for safeguarding frontiers mainly with Bangladesh and Pakistan. If BSF is in the border, we all can rest assured," Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the force has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers and their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication.