BOLLYWOOD STAR AKSHAY KUMAR VIRTUALLY ENGAGES WITH IIT ISM DHANBAD AHEAD OF MISSION RANIGANJ RELEASE

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): In a virtual event on Friday, well-known Bollywood star Akshay Kumar interacted for the first time with students, faculty, and staff of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) ISM Dhanbad, and expressed keen interest in visiting the institute in person.

The event was held at the Penman Auditorium of IIT ISM Dhanbad and prominent figures including ISM Director Professor JK Patnaik, Deputy Director Professor Dheeraj Kumar, and Professor Rajni Singh were in attendance.

The event also witnessed the participation of the institute's Dean (Media and Branding) and other faculty members. Akshay Kumar was hailed by the director, deputy director, staff, and students for his upcoming role in the film "Mission Raniganj," a cinematic portrayal of the heroic deeds of Jaswant Singh Gill, an alumnus of IIT ISM Dhanbad.

The upcoming movie, 'Mission Raniganj' of the megastar is scheduled for release on October 6. The movie pays tribute to Jaswant Singh Gill's remarkable rescue efforts during a coal mine accident in West Bengal in 1989, where he successfully saved the lives of 65 miners.

Gill, a mining engineer, was honoured for his bravery with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Medal by the then President Ramaswami Venkataraman in 1991, along with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Coal India Limited.