BJP TARGETS CONGRESS OVER OBSCENE VIDEO CHAT OF JHARKHAND HEALTH MINISTER

Ranchi A video shared on social media purportedly showing Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta engaging in an obscene video chat with a woman has gone viral The video originally shared by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shows the Minister lying down wearing a vest and asking a woman on the video call to take the camera backwards The woman on the other hand was heard saying that it has become larger than before The veracity of the video has not been verifiedSharing the video clip on Twitter the BJP MP wrote This is the character of INCIndia this is the Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta Playing with the dignity of women Congress worker Sushil Sharma burning his wife in oven I wish Gandhi family could understand this If this incident is found true then Congress should drown itself in shame The Jharkhand Health Minister termed the video fake and part of a conspiracy to defame him He also added that he has lodged an FIR into the incident In order to tarnish my image on social media some prominent political opponents under a wellthoughtout conspiracy have deliberately made a fake and edited video viral It is clearly visible in the video that it is photoshopped This was done through an editing app the Minister tweeted Also read Obscene videos started appearing BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath reacts after caught watching porn in Assembly Things will be clear after a police investigation Legal action will be taken against all those people who have tried to implicate me through this fake and edited video he added The Congress is part of the ruling coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the stateSpeaking to ETV Bharat Congress State General Secretary Rakesh Singh said that the video clip needs to be investigated first The opposition has tried to defame Banna Gupta ever since he became a known face during the pandemic for his effective handling of covid situation in the stateThis is not the first time a lawmaker has been captured on obscene video Earlier in March Jadav Lal Nath a BJP MLA from Tripura was caught watching porn during the Assembly session Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who recently switched over to the Congress from the BJP was caught watching porn in the state assembly in 2012 along with another minister CC Patil