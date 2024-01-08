Bilkis verdict: RJD says it will be a lesson for rapists and murderers

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) welcomed Supreme Court's decision in the Bilkis Bano case, which directed 11 convicts to surrender within two weeks saying it is a lesson for rapists and murderers.

RJD's Jharkhand unit Vice President Anita Yadav said, "How can the punishment of those who raped a pregnant woman Bilkis Bano and heinously murdered 07 members of her family be forgiven. In such a situation, the decision of the Supreme Court to send all the culprits of the Bilkis Bano case back to jail has confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had taken a wrong decision to take political advantage."

"The decision given today by the Supreme Court in the Bilkis Bano case will spread fear among the criminals who commit heinous crimes in the name of religion and will help in curbing such criminal incidents," added the RJD leader.

After quashing the remission granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said should all the accused be sent back to prison? Whether the accused in the case must have the benefit of their liberty despite being granted remission from an incompetent authority, and also fraudulently obtaining the order from the apex court?

Justice Nagarathna said it has been a delicate question to answer for the court, and noted petitioners’ counsel contention that accused can be granted remission only in accordance with law.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Congress also welcomed the order saying it is a "victory of truth". Jharkhand Congress State General Secretary Rakesh Sinha said the decision of the Supreme Court in the Bilkis Bano case is like 'Satyamev Jayate' (truth always prevails).