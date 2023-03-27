Jamshedpur(Jharkhand): A group of bike-borne youths opened fire in the Jamshedpur Civil Court premises at Bhuiyadih in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Monday. According to sources, the miscreants opened fire in the court premises when prosecution witness, Naveen Singh was appearing in the Manpreet Pal murder case.

However, Naveen Singh and other common people present there were saved by the security personnel. After firing at the spot, the miscreants fled immediately. Meanwhile, the accused tried to spread terror and again opened fire near Tinplate Chowk of Golmuri police station area at around 2 pm.

On receiving the information, the police reached the respective spots and started an investigation into the matter. The police have installed CCTV cameras around the court for investigation, police sources said.

Also read: Three missile misfires from Pokhran firing range; no casualties reported

They further revealed on June 8, 2022, Manpreet Pal Singh went to court as a witness to testify in a case adding that he was also threatened not to testify. "When Manpreet was returning home after testifying in the court, he was attacked by miscreants, but somehow he managed to save his life and returned to his home in Shivsingh Bagan, Sidhgora, where the accused entered his house and killed him in front of his mother," police said.

However, four days after the incident, the police arrested three accused in relation to the case and sent them to jail. At the same time, one of the accused in the case, Puran Singh, is yet to be arrested by the police.