Bokaro: A girl student from Bihar was found dead inside the bathroom of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Wednesday with suicide suspected to be the cause of death, sources said. The incident took place at the Tenughat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bokaro. Principal of the Tenughat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bipin Kumar said that the deceased student is a resident of Sikariya village of Paliganj police station area of Patna district of Bihar.

He said that the family members have been informed about the incident. Hostel Wardens Ankita Kumari and Parineeta Kushwaha informed that during the assembly count at 5.15 pm on Wednesday, one girl was found missing. When the wardens started searching for the missing student, the girl was found unconscious inside the bathroom of the school, they said.

The wardens immediately informed the school nurses Poonam Lakra, Anju Pandey and other staff about the incident. The school staff hurriedly rushed the girl to Tenughat Sub-Divisional Hospital by the manager of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, where Dr. Shambhu Kumar declared her dead after examination. Dr Shambhu Kumar said that the girl was brought to the hospital in a dead state.

The deceased;s body has been sent for post-mortem, which will ascertain the actual cause of death. On receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vashishtha Narayan Singh, Petwar CO Ashok Kumar Ram, Jaridih Circle Inspector Shankar Kamati reached the spot and investigated the matter.