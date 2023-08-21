Ranchi: In a tragic incident in Ranchi, a Bank Probationary Officer(PO) , Supriyo Majumdar, took his own life at his residence on Sunday night alleging that he was subjected to constant harassment by the police over a case. In a five-page suicide note that was discovered at the scene, Majumdar alleged that he was continuously harassed by the police officers including some senior officers in connection with a loan case where CBI had already given him a clean chit.

Mazumdar resided in Anantapuri, Chutiya under Rammgarh police station in Ranchi together with his father, Alok Mazumdar, and his wife. According to family members, Supriyo had a conversation with a friend around 2 o'clock in the afternoon. Later in the day, there was a scheduled meeting of the puja committee at 4:30 pm. Supriyo used his two-wheeler to take his father to the committee's office, where the meeting took place. After the meeting, they returned home.

Upon his father's return home that evening, he locked himself in a room. Worried family member called neighbours and they broke down the door only to find the lifeless body of Mazumdar inside. Urgently, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where attending doctors pronounced him deceased. Chutiya police were alerted to the situation and promptly arrived at the scene. The police took possession of the deceased body and arranged for it to be sent to RIMS for a post-mortem examination.

A five-page letter was recovered from the room where Majumdar's recounted his distressing experience, outlining how certain bank personnel had engaged in fraudulent activities relating to a loan case that transpired five years ago. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had indeed summoned Majumdar for questioning in relation to this case. To his relief, the investigative agency had absolved him of any wrongdoing, yet continued its pursuit of other individuals involved.

However, complications arose when a bank patron registered a complaint at the Ramgarh police station, alleging wrongful denial of a loan by the bank. It was this complaint that Majumdar pointed to as the epicentre of his grievances, attributing his torment to unwarranted scrutiny in the name of a probe. Majumdar also said that he recently visited Ramgarh, during which he received unsettling news from the Investigation Officer (IO) that senior bank officials sought his incarceration.

“A case has been registered against him and it is the duty of the police to summon him. He was called to defend his case. There is no wrong-doing in it,” a senior police officer of Ramgarh police station said.