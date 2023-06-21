AMEESHA PATEL TO APPEAR IN RANCHI COURT TODAY REGARDING HER 2018 FRAUD CASE

Ranchi: Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel will again appear in the Ranchi court regarding her check bounce and fraud case. The actress is out on bail, but during her last hearing, she was ordered to appear physically in the lower court of Ranchi on June 21.

The 'Gadar' actress surrendered in the Ranchi court on June 17 regarding her check-bounce case, after which she was granted bail from the court. Patel surrendered in the court of Senior Division Judge D. N. Shukla and was granted bail after filing two bonds of Rs. 10,000 each.

Ajay Kumar, a filmmaker from Ranchi had filed a case of check-bounce and fraud against the actress and also accused her of threatening him. The court had sent several notices to the actress regarding this complaint, but Patel refused to appear in court. After this, the court issued a warrant against Patel, and the actress herself reached the court to surrender on June 17.

In 2018, actress Ameesha Patel was supposed to work with filmmaker Ajay Kumar in a film. Ajay Kumar alleged that the actress did not work in his film even after receiving her payment, and when the maker asked for their money back she was hesitant to repay it. After a constant pursuit, she gave the makers a check for Rs 2.5 crores, which got bounced, and the makers filed a complaint against the actress.

Also read: Sunny Deol romances with Gadar co-star Ameesha Patel on Udd Ja Kaley Kawan after 22 years, watch video here