ADANI POWERS GODDA PLANT BEGINS ELECTRICITY SUPPLY TO BANGLADESH

Godda (Jharkhand): Indian power and energy company Adani Power Limited (APL) announced that the company has begun supplying electricity from its thermal power plant in Jharkhand's Godda to Bangladesh. APL commissioned its first 800 MW ultra super critical thermal power generation unit here.

According to the company, the plant will supply 748 MW of power to Bangladesh. The company in its filing to the stock exchange said the Power Plant will provide electricity to Bangladesh under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Adani Power Chief Executive Officer SB Khayaliya said "the Godda power plant holds a strategic position in the long-term relations between India and Bangladesh."

It will ease the power supply in Bangladesh and will make its industries more competitive. This will reduce the average cost of electricity purchased in Bangladesh. This power plant is the first in the country to start its operations from day one with 100 per cent Flue Gas Desulphurization and zero water discharge, he said.

The company also said in November 2017, the Bangladesh Power Development Board signed a power purchase agreement of 1496 MW with Adani Power Jharkhand Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Power. Under this agreement, two projects of 800 MW each were to be set up in Godda. On April 5, 2023, the reliability run test including commercial operation test was completed in the presence of officials of BPDB and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh.

Also read: Adani Ports ends FY23 with 9 pc growth, largest port cargo volume ever

The company further said, "Adani Power said that the first unit of the Godda plant has started working at full capacity from the first day of production. This is the first such power plant in the country. The company said that the second unit of 800 MW capacity of this plant is also expected to start production soon."