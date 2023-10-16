ACTRESS AMEESHA PATEL SKIPS COURT APPEARANCE IN CHEQUE BOUNCE CASE LAWYER SEEKS TIME

Ranchi: Actress Ameesha Patel on Monday skipped her appearance in Ranchi Civil Court to record her statement in the cheque bounce and fraud case. The actress's advocate instead appeared in the court of Judge DN Shukla and sought time. Ameesha's lawyer filed a petition under Section 311 demanding re-testimony of the complainant in the court. However, the complainant's advocate opposed the petition.

During the last hearing, the statement of complainant Ajay Kumar Singh was recorded. After which Ameesha Patel had to record her statement on October 16. Patel then did not appear in the court and asked for time. Complainant Ajay Kumar Singh's advocate Vijaya Lakshmi said that the way time is being continuously sought is not right. She said that only after getting the next date, a decision will be taken as to when Ameesha Patel will come for testimony.

Notably, the actress has already sought time twice. For this, Judge DN Shukla's court had imposed a fine of Rs 500 on her. A warrant was also issued against Ameesha Patel after the complainant Ajay Kumar Singh filed a case in the civil court. After which Ameesha Patel appeared physically in the court in June. However, since then she has not appeared in court.

According to sources, Ameesha Patel had taken Rs 2.5 crore from Ranchi filmmaker Ajay Kumar Singh for the production of the Desi Magic film and had assured that after the release of the film, she would return his money with profits.