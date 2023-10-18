Ranchi: As many as 47 professors from different institutions of Jharkhand have brought laurels to the state by making it the latest list of two percent top scientists of the world, sources said. America's Stanford University releases this list every year, in which scientists involved in research and teaching in science and technology are selected on the basis of their activities - achievements, innovations, discoveries and their papers published in international journals.

In this year's list released by the prestigious university, 24 professors from Dhanbad-based IIT-ISM have also featured in the list of top 4 percent scientists. Among these are Prof. Ajay Mandal, Prof. Himanshu Gupta, Prof. Subodh Kumar Maiti, Prof. Suman Dutta, Prof. Vineet Kumar Rai, Prof. Sharat Kumar Das, Prof. Sagar Pal, Prof. Sukh Ranjan Samadar, Prof. Mahendra Yadav, Prof. Gurdeep Singh, Prof. Gaurishankar Seth, Prof. V Mukherjee, Prof. Prashant K Jena, Prof. Sumanta Kumar Sahu, Prof. Amit Rai Dixit, Prof. Varun Kumar Nandi, Prof. Amresh Chattopadhyay, Prof. Tarachand Amgoth, Prof. Raghavendra Kumar Chaudhary, Prof. SK Ghosh, Prof. Viplav Bhattacharya, Prof. KK Singh, Prof. Mohammad Amin, Prof. Sanjeev Raghuvanshi.

Likewise, 14 professors and research scholars of Ranchi-based BIT Mesra have also found a place in the prestigious list. Among them, Professor of Chemistry. Indranil Manna and Prof. Pritam Chattoraj, Dr. Anup Choudhary of Chemical Engineering Department, Dr. Pran Kishore Deb of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology, Dr. Omprakash and Dr. Lakhbir Singh of Mechanical Engineering, Dr. Chinmoy Chakraborty of ECE Department, Dr. of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology. Bapi Gorai, Dr. Randhir Singh of Mathematics, Dr. Sheela Chandra of Bio Engineering and Biotech, Dr. Bappa Chatterjee of Production Engineering, former Head Prof. of M.Tech. Ashok Mishra and PhD researcher Suraj A Mali are included.