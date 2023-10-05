Palamu: The Medinirai Medical College in Palamu is struggling to address a problem that has remained unresolved for the last one a half years. It is unable to find cadavers leaving the young medicos in trouble as dissection is part of their syllabus.

The college authorities have thus written to police to make arrangement through unclaimed bodies. There are around 400 students enrolled in the college. Despite searching for cadavers, the college authorities have failed to arrange ever a single body till now. This has left the students worried because cadaver-dissection is a significant portion in their syllabus without which it is impossible to complete their MBBS course.

After failing to get any success, Medinirai Medical College authorities have written a letter to Palamu deputy commissioner and superintendent seeking assistance to arrange a cadaver for the students.

Medinirai Medical College was established in 2018. Presently, there are four batches are studying MBBS here. In the past, the college could manage to arrange only cadaver and that is being used by all the students. The MBBS students need cadaver to study the structure of human body. The practical knowledge about human anatomy is gathered only by studying cadavers.

Usually, an unclaimed body with no parts damaged is used for dissection. It is stored in the mortuary of the medical college. According to experts, one cadaver is needed every 10 students. But due to shortage, the entire batch has to manage with only one cadaver.