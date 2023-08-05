Gumla (Jharkhand): Amid the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes, thieves stole 40 kg of tomatoes in the Tangra vegetable market of Gumla's urban area on Friday night. According to the police, the brazen thieves struck on Friday night, breaking into small vendor boxes and making off not only with a large quantity of tomatoes, but also Rs 10,000 cash.

Manoj Kumar, the police in-charge, said, "The thieves chose the night to loot the items when the vendors were not present. They looted mainly costly vegetables, including tomatoes, along with cash. We have started our investigation and we shall nab the accused soon."

The shopkeepers were left in shock as they arrived to open their shops on Saturday morning, only to find their boxes shattered and the tomatoes missing. The police were immediately informed, after which the Gumla police reached the spot and launched the investigation. Local residents and witnesses urged the police to identify the culprits using the CCTV footage and take appropriate action. Numerous vegetable vendors fell victim to the theft, with losses ranging from cash to batteries and weighing machines.

Among those affected, Mohan Mahato lost Rs 3,000 cash and a battery, while Krishna Mahato reported a loss of Rs 600, along with a battery and a weighing machine. The list of victims includes Paan Pati Devi, Radha Devi, Umeshwari Devi, Lakshmi Devi and others, all of whom incurred losses due to thefts.

