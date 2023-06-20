3 MINORS DIE IN LIGHNING STRIKES IN JHARKHAND

Ranchi: Three minors died in lightning strikes at two places in Jharkhand's Hazaribag on Tuesday, an official said. In Salwar area, two persons died and 12 others were injured in a lightning strike while returning from a Rath Yatra procession, he said.

Eight of them suffered grievous injuries, he said. The incident took place around 4.45 pm along a stretch of National Highway-100 (Hazaribag-Bagodar Road).

Two devotees were killed and 12 injured while they were returning from a Rath Yatra, Sub-Divisional Officer, Hazaribag Sadar, Vidyabhushan Kumar, told PTI. Kumar said the injured have been taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag, and are being treated at its trauma centre.

The SDO said the deceased were identified as Sudhanshu Pandey (17) and Arun Kumar Gupta (16). In another incident of a lightning strike, a 10-year-old boy lost his life in Keredari in the district, officials said. Meanwhile, the weather department issued an alert for medium to severe thunderstorms in the state for the next three days from Tuesday.

On June 9, two people were killed and five others injured after being struck by lightning in Assam's Sivasagar district, officials said. The incident took place at Chenimora Mishing village in the district on Friday morning.

Aditya Vikram Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar district told media agency over phone that, two people died and five others were injured after being struck by lightning.

The deceased persons were identified as Ajay Yein and Diganta Mili. The injured who were rushed to the hospital were identified as Bikram Singh Yein, Rumi Mili, Ganesh Mili, Putala Yein and Urmila Yein. According to locals, they were hit by a lightning strike when they were working at their paddy field. (With agency Input)

Also Read: Three killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand