Dhanbad At least three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand s Bhowra colliery area on Friday an official said The incident occurred at 1030 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited BCCL about 21 km from here The Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Sindri Abhishek Kuma said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in With the help of the locals three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead the eyewitness said Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations were on Eyewitness Vinod Kumar said that after receiving the information about the death of three people and many more being buried in the mine collapse during illegal mining in Dhanbad they reached the spot in a hurry They learn that five people were buried under the debris and out of them three died The condition of the two is stated to be critical Also read Dhandbad 5 labourers electrocuted during railway installation workOn the other hand local Subodh Kumar said that the Directorate General of Mines Safety DGMS was asked many times to stop the mining there but in vain Apart from that the local people staged protests in front of the DGMS office against illegal mining The GMs of Directorate General of Mines Safety DGMS and Bharat Coking Coal Limited BCCL will be held responsible for the incident that happened here today Subodh said alleged and demanded that a case be registered against both the companies for the incident The station in charge who reached the spot said that prima facie it appears to have been an accident during illegal mining It s difficult to say now how many people have died or how many are buried and it can be known only after the investigation he pointed out A minor also died in this accident and the body of the minor is being displayed in front of the East Jharia General Manager s office Family members relatives and local people are protesting with the body Slogans are being raised against the administration as well as the BCCL officials The mother of the minor pleaded in front of the media for justice while crying inconsolably The mother of the deceased minor says that her child was being forced to work in mines by some local people and many times she refused to send her kid but used to call the child over the phone After the incident BCCL launched a rescue operation at the coal mine