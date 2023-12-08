Giridih: A 12-year-old boy died in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday after he fell into a 60-foot-deep hole, and remained stuck there for at least five hours before being brought out, police said.

Four boys went up a hillock in Bhadua Pahari in Mufassil police station area around 11 am to pluck berries, they said. While plucking berries, Karan Bhuiyan slipped into the illegal mine pit hole, which was 60 feet deep, they added.

The three other boys said that they could not spot the hole as it was covered with shrubs. After a rescue operation that went on for five hours, the boy was brought out around 4 pm. When taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead, police said. The incident happened in the command area of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), which has been informed of the incident, they said.