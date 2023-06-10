Ranchi Jharkhand State Students Union JSSU has called for a 48hour Jharkhand bandh urging the State to consider 100 per cent reservation for local people in State government jobs began on Saturday The response to JSSU an umbrella body of different students associations was not much in the morning as shops and markets were open and vehicles plied with business as usual in the streetsCalls ignoredEarly in the morning the representatives from various student federations took to the streets in the capital Ranchi to enforce the bandh The protesters who gathered at Ranchi s Khadgara bus stand where they were seen requesting transport operators not to ply their vehicles The requests did not evoke anticipated response Morning vegetable markets were open despite the bandh call What police has to say Ranchi City SP Shubhanshu Jain dismissed the bandh of having zero impact in Ranchi City when this copy was first published Some 10 agitators were seen on bikes at the bus stand but everything is normal there Transport and other activities are normal as usual in the city the SP was quoted as saying by PTI What JSSU has to say JSSU was confident that they would be able to enforce the bandh as the day progresses JSSU leader Devendra Mahto said This is morning time and we are visiting different places to request people s support for the bandh We hope the impact will be seen as the day progresses Overall similar situation prevailed in other parts of the State as well in the morning hoursIssue of outsiders in Jharkhand government jobs The umbrella student body out union took out torchlight processions across the State to observe the death anniversary of Jharkhand s tribal icon Birsa Munda During the rally Mahto accused the government of having opened the doors for outsiders in Jharkhand government jobs We cannot allow that So we have called for a 48hour Jharkhand bandh beginning from June 10 Mahto declared72hour agitation In April the student body launched a 72hour agitation over the government s position in allowing the outsiders to join the State government jobs It also observed Jharkhand bandh on April 19 According to Mahto the government job advertisements continue to announce the basis as 6040 ratio This government had earlier promised that it s employment policy will be based on the 1932 khatiyan land settlement Instead it had introduced a pre2016 employment policy It provides for 60 per cent reservation for the students from the underprivileged section while keeping the rest in open competitionDomicile policy The protesters say by declaring 1932 the cutoff year for the domicile policy will pave for the locals to protect their rights It will help descendants of people living in Jharkhand prior to that year to get jobs they say On March 3 the State Cabinet approved amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JSSC examinations which stoked a huge outcry among local aspirantsThe 48hour Jharkhand bandh is part of the 31day Maha Jan Andolan which the movement started on May 10 We met 72 MLAs including 42 from ruling parties and 13 MPs to seek their support in our agitation against the 6040 job policy They also spoke against it But still advertisements for jobs are being issued on the basis of 6040 ratio Mahto claimed with Agency inputs