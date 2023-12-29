YEAR ENDER 2023 MAJOR MILITANCY RELATED INCIDENTS IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In 2023, there were over 134 casualties reported in Jammu and Kashmir due to militancy-related violence, resulting in the deaths of over 87 militants, 33 security forces personnel, and over 12 civilians. The year also saw six major militancy-related incidents, resulting in the deaths of 26 personnel of the security forces. Most of such incidents were reported from the Rajouri-Poonch zone.

Here's a look at the major militancy-related incidents reported from Jammu and Kashmir during 2023.

April 20, 2023 - Bhatta Durrian

Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Singh, Harkrishan Singh, Sewak Singh, and Debashish Biswal are the five Rashtriya Rifles (RR) soldiers who were killed and one injured in an ambush by militants on an Army vehicle that was transporting them between Bhimber Gali and Poonch at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch District, Jammu and Kashmir. In an official statement, the Indian Army stated: "Unidentified militants, taking advantage of the heavy rains and poor visibility in the region, opened fire on an Army vehicle that was travelling between Bhimber Gali and Poonch. The vehicle caught fire, perhaps as a result of militants using grenades."

May 5, 2023 - Kesari Hills Forests

When unidentified militants used a remote control to set off an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in the Kesari Hills forests in the Kandi region of the Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir, five troops lost their lives. Commandos from the 9 Para (Special Forces) accounted for four of the slain troops, while the fifth one was associated with a battalion of Army's Rashtriya Rifles. The troops, who were killed were identified by the Indian Army as Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri, Paratrooper Pramod Negi, Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat, Paraik Arvind Kumar, and Havildar Neelam Singh.

August 4, 2023 - Hallan Forests

Three soldiers from the 34 Rashtriya Rifles—Havildar Babulal Haritwal, Signalman Vala Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh, and Rifleman Waseem Sarwar—were killed in an encounter with militants at the Hallan forests in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir one day prior to the fourth anniversary of Article 370's abrogation.

September 13 - Gadool Forests

During an encounter with militants in the Gadool forests in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, five personnel of the security forces, including two Army officers and one police officer from Jammu and Kashmir, were killed during the initial exchange of fire. September 19 marked the conclusion of the region's third-longest encounter with the deaths of Humayun Muzamil Bhat, the Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Sepoy Pradeep Singh, and Sepoy Salvinder Kumar. At least two militants, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Uzair Bashir Khan, were killed during the six-day encounter, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The first-ever longest encounter took place in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the forests between Dera Ki Gali and Bhimber Gali over the course of 19 days in 2021. On October 11, 2021, nine Army personnel, including two of them were Junior Commissioner Officers (JCOs), were killed in this operation. On October 30, after 19 days of searches and crackdowns, the Army called off the operation.

The second-longest encounter took place on December 31, 2008, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhatti Dhar forest operation, and was subsequently called off on January 9, 2009. Four militants and three security personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in this operation.

November 22 - Gulbagh Forest

During an encounter between security forces and militants in the Gulbagh forests in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, four Army personnel — two Captains, a Havildar, and a Lance Naik—were killed and two more were injured. Captain MV Pranjal of the 63 Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Shubham Gupta, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht, and Havildar Abdul Majid of the 9 PARA were martyred. In an attempt to rescue Captain Pranjal, personnel from 9 PARA had entered the forests, but militants fired heavily at them which resulted in casualties.

December 21 - Dera Ki Gali

In the bordering Rajouri-Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, militants ambushed two Army vehicles that were driving through Dera Ki Gali (DKG), resulting in the killing of four troops and the injuries of three more. Officials identified the slain soldiers as Birendar Singh, Chandan Kumar, Karan Kumar, and Gautam Kumar.