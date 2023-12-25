YEAR ENDER 2023 BOLLYWOOD KEEPS THE DATE WITH KASHMIR AS RECORD NUMBER OF TOURISTS THRONG VALLEY

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As record 2 crore tourists thronged Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, the showbiz industry too kept its date with the Kashmir valley with a number of Bollywood films, Web series, video albums and TV serials being shot in the valley thanks to the Film Policy 2021. Although the relationship between Kashmir and Bollywood is old with innumerable movies and songs shot in the beautiful valley of Kashmir, the shootings were interrupted after the outbreak of the armed insurgency in the 1990s.

With the launch of the maiden J&K Film Policy 2021, which incentivises film shootings in the union territory, filmmakers have again started thronging the valley of late. Like the last few years, 2023 too witnesses many Bollywood films, web series, video albums. And TV serials being shot in the valley with many famous actors of Mumbai film industry also visiting the beautiful locales.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already given permission for the shooting of 400 films, of which about 250 have already been completed as per official sources. Local director-producer Mushtaq Ali Khan hailed the attraction of Bollywood to Kashmir, saying that it will provide employment opportunities to youth interested in acting along with the development of Kashmir's economy.

Besides Bollywood films like 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, a serial named "Pashmina" was also shot in the valley this year. This has increased the aspirations of locals passionate about acting acting. Besides, shooting of films and serials has created new employment opportunities for Kashmiri artists.Not only many local youth of Kashmir Valley but also senior actors have been given the opportunity to work in many serials and web series being shot in Kashmir.

In 2024, many famous directors and producers of Bollywood are expected to visit the valley to shoot their films in Kashmir. It is noteworthy that with the active support of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, a few film festivals were also organized in the year 2023 in which Bollywood films as well as Hollywood films were screened.