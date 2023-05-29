YASIN MALIK A TERRORIST SHOULD BE PUNISHED FOR HIS CRIMES BJPS SOUTH KASHMIR GEN SECY VEER SARAF

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the Delhi High Court's summons to separatist leader Yasin Malik over the NIA's plea seeking death sentence to him, south Kashmir General Secretary of the BJP, Veer Saraf said that Malik was a terrorist and “should be punished for his crimes”. Saraf made the statement while chairing a meeting of the district level workers of Bharatiya Janata Party which was held in Pulwama district on Monday.

The BJP district president for Shopian was also present at the meeting. “Yasin Malik has been a terrorist and he should be punished for his crimes. Till the terrorists are not punished, the situation here (Kashmir) will not improve,” Saraf said while talking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting. The BJP's south Kashmir General Secretary said that the party was waiting for the decision of the Delhi High Court in the terror funding case against Malik and would welcome the punishment as and when pronounced by the court.

“The NIA will have a reason to demand death penalty against him (Yasin Malik),” Saraf said while referring to the federal probe agency's plea in the Delhi HC demanding capital punishment. Pertinently, solictor General Tushar Mehta whiel appearing for the NIA in the Delhi HC on Monday demanded death sentence to Yasin Malik in the terror funding case while comparing him with slain Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden.

A bench of Justice Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh while hearing the plea by the NIA, issued notice to Malik, who is lodged in Tihar Jail after being sentenced to life in the alleged terror funding case. The bench also issued warrants that Malik whiel posting the matter to Aug. 9. Back in Pulwama, Veer Saraf urged the party workers to work to strengthen the party so as to bring maximum benefits to the people.

Speaking on this occasion, BJP District President Muhammad Latif said that BJP is ready for the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir and is waiting for the announcement from the Election Commission in this regard.