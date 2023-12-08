Srinagar: The wreath laying ceremony of the Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector who died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday over a month after being injured in a militant attack in Srinagar, was performed at the District Police Lines here on Friday. Top police and civil officers including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V K Birdi and Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Ather Aamir Khan attended the wreath laying ceremony of the slain police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani and paid floral tributes to the slain cop.

Masroor, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at AIIMS Delhi where he was airlifted from Srinagar the preceding day. Wani was shot at by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar on October 29 this year. He was later shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment. The cop had been lately shifted to a private hospital in Srinagar from where he was later flown to AIIMS Delhi.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Vijay Kumar while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony said that NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police are jointly investigating the case. “Those involved will be eliminated or arrested soon. It is not the right time to reveal the facts about the ongoing investigation,” Kumar said.

Kumar while admitting that there was an input regarding a possible militant attack said, “We had inputs, but unfortunately sometimes mistakes happen and in this case, we lost an officer. However, a foolproof mechanism has been put in place to avoid such attacks in future. Further, also frsh directions have been passed to all officers and personnel to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit while on leave or on duty. These directions have been passed so that our personnel do not become soft targets,” added the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).