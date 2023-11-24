WREATH LAYING CEREMONY OF FIVE SOLDIERS KILLED IN RAJOURI ENCOUNTER HELD IN JAMMU

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The wreath laying ceremony of the five Army soldiers killed in a two-day encounter between security forces and militants were held in Jammu region on Friday with top Army, police and civil officers paying last tribute to the fallen soldiers. Four soldiers were killed in the encounter on the first day on Wednesday while another soldier was killed on Thursday when two militants were also killed in the encounter by the security forces.

Sources told ETV Bharat that separate wreath laying ceremonies were held at the Army's Romea Force Headquarters in Rajouri district and Jammu district while the wreath laying ceremony of one of the slain soldiers was held in his native district Poonch. In the first ceremony, top Army officers of the Romeo Force paid respects and laid floral wreaths to the five soldiers killed in the encounter in Rajouri in the wee hours of Friday.

Later in the morning, another wreath laying ceremony was held in Jammu of four soldiers where top Army, police and civil officers besides Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid last respects to the slain soldiers. Besides LG Manoj Sinha, top Army commanders and police officers including Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain, SP Jammu, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DC Jammu among others also paid tribute to the slain soldiers.