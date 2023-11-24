Wreath laying ceremony of five soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter held in Jammu
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The wreath laying ceremony of the five Army soldiers killed in a two-day encounter between security forces and militants were held in Jammu region on Friday with top Army, police and civil officers paying last tribute to the fallen soldiers. Four soldiers were killed in the encounter on the first day on Wednesday while another soldier was killed on Thursday when two militants were also killed in the encounter by the security forces.
Sources told ETV Bharat that separate wreath laying ceremonies were held at the Army's Romea Force Headquarters in Rajouri district and Jammu district while the wreath laying ceremony of one of the slain soldiers was held in his native district Poonch. In the first ceremony, top Army officers of the Romeo Force paid respects and laid floral wreaths to the five soldiers killed in the encounter in Rajouri in the wee hours of Friday.
Later in the morning, another wreath laying ceremony was held in Jammu of four soldiers where top Army, police and civil officers besides Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid last respects to the slain soldiers. Besides LG Manoj Sinha, top Army commanders and police officers including Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain, SP Jammu, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DC Jammu among others also paid tribute to the slain soldiers.
In a solemn wreath laying ceremony, General Officer Commanding #WhiteKnightCorps paid homage at #Jammu to Capt #Pranjal MV, Capt #Shubham Gupta, Hav #Abdul Majid, Ptr #Sanjay Bisht and Ptr #Sachin Laur who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.— White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) November 24, 2023
The slain have been identified as Capt MV Pranjal, a resident of Mangalore, Karnataka; Capt Shubham Gupta, of Agra in Uttar Pradesh; Hav Abdul Majid, a resident of Ajote, Poonch; L/Nk Sanjay Bisht, a native of Halli Padli, Nainital in Uttarakhand and Paratrooper Sachin Laur, a resident of Nagaliya Giurola, District Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Security forces also killed two militants in the encounter which took place in Bajimaal Dharmsaal forest area of Rajouri.