WREATH LAYING CEREMONY OF BSF PERSONNEL KILLED IN PAK FIRING ALONG IB HELD IN JAMMU

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): The wreath-laying ceremony of the BSF personnel killed in the Pakistani Rangers' “unprovoked” firing along the International Border in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir, was performed at the BSF headquarters in Jammu's Paloura area to pay homage to the slain personnel. A BSF spokesperson said that the later Head Constable Lalfam Kima was killed “during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border” on the intervening night of Nov 8 and 9 at the International Border in Jammu district.

“Director General and all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time,” the BSF spokesperson said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An official said that the solemn Wreath laying ceremony of the slain BSF personnel was attended by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir UT, SDG PV Ramasastry, IG D.K. Boora, and all ranks of BSF Jammu who paid homage to Late HC Lalfam Kima. “Late Lalfam Kima sacrificed his life in the line of duty for Nation during unprovoked firing by Pakistan on Intentional border in Jammu in the intervening night of 8/9 November 2023,” the official said.

Significantly, the killing of the BSF personnel comes less than two weeks after a Border Security Force personnel and a woman civilian were injured after Pakistani Rangers resorted to “unprovoked” firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Arnia sector in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir as per officials.