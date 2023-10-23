Keran, (Jammu and Kashmir): In a tragic incident, just hours after giving birth to quadruplets, a woman in north Kashmir's Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir faced immense tragedy as three of her newborns passed away, local inputs said. The fourth baby, in critical condition, was referred to a medical institution in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir for advanced treatment.

An official informed that the woman from north Kashmir identified as Khalida, wife of Shafaq Bhat, successfully delivered four babies at the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Kupwara. However the happiness was short-lived as three of the newborns did not survive, leaving the parents devastated, an official said.

The remaining infant, a girl, was immediately transferred to a hospital in Srinagar for specialized care, he added. The official said that out of the four newborns, three were boys and one was a girl. The news of the tragic outcome quickly spread throughout the community, transforming the initial joyous occasion into profound sorrow.

It can be recalled that in a similar incident in September last year also, a woman had given birth to quadruplets in Odisha’s Sonepur district. The woman had delivered the quadruplets at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Of the four babies, three of them were females and one was male.