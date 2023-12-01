WILL LEAVE JAMMU AND KASHMIR ONLY AFTER HOLDING ELECTIONS LG MANOJ SINHA SAYS ADMINISTRATION READY TO CONDUCT POLLS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that he would remain in the Union Territory until successful completion of the Assembly elections. Sinha further said that his administration is ready to hold the polls whenever the Election Commission of India (ECI) directs.

Addressing a conference organised by a private company in Jammu convention centre, Sinha criticised a section of the political leaders for spreading misinformation about elections and misleading the public. He said that the administration has submitted whatever information the ECI had sought regarding arrangements. "I want to tell from this platform that whenever the ECI tells us, our administration is ready to hold elections," Sinha said.

Referring to the democratic processes here, Sinha emphasised that the authority to conduct Assembly polls lies exclusively with the ECI.

"My task was to ensure that writ of the nation is established in Jammu and Kashmir and that has been established. That was (my) work and I have performed it," he added.

Earlier, in March, a delegation of 13 political parties led by Farooq Abdullah met the ECI officials to request the commission to decide the dates for holding the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation told ECI that delaying the elections would lead to "denial of fundamental and democratic rights". Although the commission had assured to look into the matter, no action has been taken till now.