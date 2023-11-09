Autumn in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the Chinar leaves from the giant trees strike the earth to herald the fall in Kashmir valley, tourists have started thronging the Mughal Gardens along the banks of the famous Dal Lake to enjoy the golden hues of the season. Autumn in Kashmir highlights the unique beauty of the valley with the Mughal Gardens in particular dressed in hues of red and gold.

Falling golden leaves of Chinar trees offer a spectacular sight luring tourists to rush to Kashmir and witness the breathtaking scenes in person. Besides spring, autumn season is quite pleasant in Kashmir. A slight chill and sun throughout the day, cool mornings and cold evenings and golden Chinar leaves all around create a beautiful combination.

Mughal Gardens are the first choice of tourists in this season as these gardens are full of Chinar trees. In Kashmir, which is touted as the 'paradise on earth', the golden Chinars add a tinge of divinity compelling tourists to immerse themselves in the aura. While Kashmir is recognized worldwide for its immense natural beauty, it is known and recognized for its changing seasons.

The sound created by walking on these beautiful leaves is truly soothing to the soul. Tourists who are in the valley to enjoy autumn said that the blooming saffron flowers, the apple orchards of Kashmir and the yellow leaves of the Chinar are a dream come true for them. A woman tourist who visited Kashmir for the first time said that the autumn season in the valley is completely different than rest of the country.