Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a resident of West Bengal from Srinagar for allegedly stealing a pistol from a house in the summer capital, where he worked as domestic help.

Police said that Lokesh Kumar of Alipurdauar West Bengal who was as present staying in Elahibagh in Soura of Srinagar, was caught with a pistol on a joint naka at Regal Chowk. "Lokesh Kumar, a native of West Bengal's Alipurduar, who is currently living in Elahi Bagh Soura area was arrested at a joint naka at Regal chowk in the early hours of the day," Srinagar police said on X, formerly Twitter.

Police sources said that the accused had stolen the pistol from the house of a VIP in Srinagar where he used to work as domestic help. Police said that they have filed an FIR and are further investigating the matter. "An FIR has been registered at Kothibagh police station," police said.

