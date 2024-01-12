Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the unusually prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, the weatherman has predicted light snowfall at the higher reaches of the valley from Friday night due to “feeble Western Disturbances”. An official in the Srinagar Meteorological Centre said that feeble Western Disturbances were likely to hit Jammu and Kashmir on Jan 12 and Jan 17.

As a result of weak Western Disturbance, light snowfall is possible at the higher reaches of Kashmir valley towards late night today or tomorrow morning. An official said that tourist destination Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal and other higher reaches of the district besides Dras in Ladakh may experience snowfall with 40 percent chances of the precipitation in the said areas.

Likewise, in Gurez, higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora in north Kashmir, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Kargil district in Ladakh, there are 25 - 30% chances of snowfall due to the Western Disturbances, the weatherman said. Ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla distict and other higher reaches of Anantnag in south Kashmir besides Leh in Ladakh may also receive snowfall with 15 - 20% chances, added the official.