WEATHERMAN PREDICTS RAIN SNOWFALL AT HIGHER REACHES OF KASHMIR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid an overnight cloud cover in Kashmir valley, Srinagar along with other central and northern districts witnessed a slight rise in the night temperatures even as the mercury plummeted in south Kashmir with Shopian freezing at minus 6.5 degrees, the coldest among the districts, the local Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The Met has predicted that an approaching Western Disturbance may affect Jammu and Kashmir between Dec 16 afternoon and Dec 17 morning and under its influence, light rain and snowfall at few places is likely. According to a meteorological department official, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, higher than last minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Likewise, the night temperature in Gulmarg, the famous ski destination in north Kashmir's Baramulla recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius last night against minus 3.44 degrees Celsius the previous night. While night temperatures improved in central and north Kashmir, the mercury plummeted down south.

According to the Meteorological Department official, Shopian district in south Kashmir recorded the coldest night temperature among the districts of Kashmir valley at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius. Likewise, Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir's Anantnag district too recorded a fall in the night temperature at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius against 5.1 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain or snowfall at few places in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday afternoon onwards. A department official said, "A weak Western Disturbance may affect Jammu and Kashmir between today afternoon and tomorrow morning. Under its influence, light rain or snowfall may occur at few places, especially over upper reaches in the region."

He added that "light snowfall may occur in Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Gurez and Mughal Road. Further, Shopian town may also experience light snowfall tonight." Temperatures remained above zero in most parts of Jammu province, but recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Banihal, the coldest night ever experienced in Jammu province.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature last night in the winter capital Jammu was 5.9 degrees Celsius, Katra 6 degrees Celsius, Kathua 7 degrees Celsius, Rajouri 6.5 degrees and Udhampur 3.6 degrees Celsius. Leh in centrally-administered Ladakh recorded a low of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil recorded minus 10.2 degrees Celsius and Drass recorded minus 11.2 degrees Celsius.