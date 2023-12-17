Watch: Winter wonderland Gulmarg covered in snow

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): A fresh spell of snowfall blanketed several areas of Kashmir, including the well-known ski resort of Gulmarg on Saturday. The valley's temperature has dropped due to the weather shift, and the Gulmarg area has been covered with snow, turning it into a winter wonderland. The Mughal Road was also closed to vehicular movement after the fresh snowfall.

Although, the minimum temperature has increased throughout Kashmir, with Pahalgam—a well-known tourist destination—being the coldest at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius. All of the stations have reported sub-zero temperatures, with Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar, experiencing minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

A low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius was also recorded at Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir. A low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius has been recorded at the ski resort of Gulmarg. A minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kokernag, while Kupwara recorded a temperature of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

At minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, the Shopian Automatic Weather Station was the coldest of all of them. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, the director of the Meteorological Department (MeT), has predicted dry weather conditions till December 23. He said that from December 24 to December 26, the weather is predicted to stay mostly cloudy with the possibility of light snowfall over a few isolated higher reaches. "Overall, there is no significant weather activity till 26th December," he stated.