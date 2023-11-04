Srinagar: "We got leads in investigation into the targeted killing of a policeman in the Baramulla district and we bring the killers and their aides to justice, Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain disclosed on Saturday. The police chief visited slain head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar's residence at Wailoo Kralpora in the north Kashmir district. He was accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. It may be recalled that Dar was shot dead on October 31.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence, Swain said the police vowed to bring the perpetrators of the terror to justice. "We lost a member of our police parivar, a nobleman, a father, a brother and a citizen of Kashmir. All of the officers, including the ADGP, DIG, SSP and SHO, vowed to go to the bottom of the matter and identify the killers and all those who supported him in any way and bring them to justice," Swain, the Director General of Police, said. He said the investigation is on, but the details cannot be shared. "We have got leads in the case and are working on those. We are confident that we will bring them (perpetrators) to justice," the DGP added.