VK BIRDI FORMALLY ASSUMES CHARGE AS IGP KASHMIR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): IPS Officer of 2003 batch, Vidhi Kumar Birdi on Thursday formally assumed charge as Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone replacing outgoing Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, sources said. Birdi was posted as Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone on Tuesday after Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar was posted as Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Jammu and Kashmir.

In order issued on Tuesday in this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that Birdi besides IGP Kashmir Zone, shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police Armed Kashmir till further orders. The outgoing IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar is an IPS officer of the 1997-batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

Kumar took over as the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) on Wednesday after serving as the Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) for nearly four years. The post of ADGP (Law and Order) has been temporarily created by the government for a period of two years by making special provisions in the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre rules.