V K BIRDHI IS NEW IGP KASHMIR

Srinagar: Senior IPS officer V K Birdhi was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, on Tuesday. Birdhi, a 2003-batch Indian Police Service officer of the AGMUT cadre, will be taking over from Vijay Kumar who has been appointed as ADGP Law and Order Jammu and Kashmir.

In an order, the J&K administration said Birdhi has been posted as the IGP Kashmir. In addition, the officer shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP Armed Kashmir till further orders. Kumar, a 1997-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) 1997 cadre who is currently the ADGP Kashmir, is transferred and posted as ADGP (Law and Order), J&K.