Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir is organizing UT Day celebrations to mark the four years of the downgrading of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state to a union territory following the abrogation of Article 370 abrogation. The LG Manoj Singh led JK administration is holding a spectacular Union Territory Foundation Day celebration, with activities and celebrations scheduled in every district.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP led government at the Centre abrogated the Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and bifurcated it into into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. On October 31, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory by a formal decree through the J&K Reorganisation Act.

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared October 31 to be the "Union Territory Foundation Day," in an effort to highlight the “positive developments” that have taken place since the region was established as a Union Territory four years ago. Meanwhile, officials claimed that orders to ensure the day's success have been passed to the civil and police administration.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioners from every district convened a number of meetings last week. In the course of the discussions, the DCs have stated that events will be held in the district Panchayats, blocks, and educational institutions for commemorating UT Foundation Day. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioners have instructed staff to ensure that members of the Panchayat Raj Institute post selfies on social media.