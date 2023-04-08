Jammu: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's official vehicle met with a minor accident at the Banihal area in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

As per the inputs received from the ground, the minister's car was hit by a truck, which was rolling back during a jam, on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban on Saturday. The car was damaged but the minister was not hurt and neither were others travelling with him. Videos shared on social media showed the minister's SUV brushed by the truck with security personnel rushing to it to ascertain the minister's safety.

Giving details about the incident, a spokesperson of the Ramban police said: "Today while going from Jammu to Srinagar by Road Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident. No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to the destination."

ADG Mukesh Singh also confirmed that the minister and everyone else are safe and it was a minor accident. "Everything is under control," the ADG said. Earlier in the day, Rijiju had tweeted videos of his trip to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. He had informed his followers that he was going there to attend a Legal Services Camp. He also visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

Srinagar to Jammu is a 250 km journey cutting through treacherous mountains. The highway has seen countless accidents in the past as even a small drizzle triggers landslides in the area.