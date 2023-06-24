Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday laid the foundation stone of 'Balidan Stambh', a martyr's memorial at the city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Shah, who was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials from the civil and police administration, laid the foundation stone for the Balidan Stambh inside Pratap Park at Lal Chowk.

Pertinently, the martyr's pillar is being built in the memory of the security forces personnel killed in the line of duty in the valley. Tight security arrangements have been made in and around the city for the union minister's visit. Shah arrived in Jammu on Friday for his two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit. After his arrival in Jammu, Shah addressed a rally in the region and later flew to Srinagar.

On his arrival in Srinagar, Shah chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2023 which is beginning on July 1. He also inaugurated multiple developmental projects at Rajbhawan Srinagar. While addressing the gathering in Srinagar, the Union Home Minister claimed that those who gave firearms and stones to Kashmiri youth were never well-wishers of the Valley's young people.

“Guns and stones are not the path to the future for Kashmiri youth. Pick up your laptops and move on since there are several prospects in the vast Indian and international marketplaces. We are eagerly awaiting your ability. I urge Kashmiri youth to participate in the transformation," Shah said. The Union Home Minister will on Saturday visit Baltal, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, where he will inquire about the arrangements for this year's yatra.