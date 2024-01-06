Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the prevailing security situation in the region, sources said. While there was no official confirmation about the Union Home Minister's visit, sources said that Shah is likely to visit Jammu on Tuesday subject to fair weather conditions.

The home minister's possible visit comes weeks after the Poonch militant attack, in which two army vehicles were attacked by armed militants. Four soldiers were killed and two were injured in this militant attack. Sources said that during his visit, Amit Shah will visit Rajouri Poonch areas and review the anti-militancy operations in the area.

Shah can also hold a review meeting regarding security in the region. Apart from this, Amit Shah may also hold a meeting with top BJP leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, in which he will seek information about the state of the party and the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pandey visited Jammu after the Poonch attack.

After the attack by Poonch militants, on January 2, Amit Shah presided over a meeting regarding security in Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. The meeting discussed better coordination between police, army and central armed forces to strengthen security. The ambush attack took place on Dec 21 when a group of heavily armed militants attacked a convoy of Army soldiers which was on way to a cordon and search operation in the area.