Kupwara: A 42-year-old man, Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, involved in narcotics and cross-border arms smuggling was allegedly gunned down by unidentified persons in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the Haridal area under the Teetwal Karnah police post.

A swift search operation was launched by the local police and Army unit in the area upon hearing the sound of gunshots. The search operation by the police led to the recovery of a body. The deceased was identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, age 42, and son of Syed Akbar Shah, hailing from Panjtaran Karnah. The deceased’s body was found in the village of Pingla Haridal.

Promptly, the body was shifted to a subdivisional hospital (SDH) at Tangdhar by the police to carry out the required medico-legal procedures. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members for performing the last rites. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC, and police launched a probe into the incident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was shot dead by some rival gang members or terror operatives.

Also read: Two terrorists gunned down as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch

It is noteworthy that Mukhtar was a high-profile narcotics smuggler and a person, who had deep links with narcotics smugglers in the region. He was found involved in two cases of narcotics and weapons smuggling in the recent past. Earlier, Mukhtar had confessed to the police that he was also instrumental in the transportation of substantial quantities of narcotics and weaponry across the border.

Mukhtar's association with his brother Sadiq Shah, a well-known figure, who gained notoriety as a launching commander and a supplier of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), underlined the depth of his involvement in such illicit activities. Sadiq has been chargesheeted in narco-terror cases. He is a top terrorist commander based in PoK.

Apart from this, it is worth mentioning that Sadiq's family has been embroiled in various legal cases pertaining to narcotics and weapons smuggling. On the other, at least six other members of the Mukhtar family have been currently facing charges related to criminal activities.