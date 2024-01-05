Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Prominent Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday was barred from delivering sermons at the historic Jamia Masjid for congregational prayer. This marks another chapter in the ongoing restrictions placed on the religious leader's activities.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been allowed to deliver sermons during Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid only three times. The grand mosque, a central and historic place of worship here, has become a focal point for the region's political and religious dynamics.

This latest development comes after a ten-week hiatus in Friday prayers at the grand mosque, starting from October 13. Security forces justified the temporary suspension, expressing concerns about potential protests in solidarity with Palestine. The Anjuman Auqaf of Jama Masjid announced on December 22 that authorities had finally allowed the resumption of Friday prayers after the extended hiatus.

However, the prayers were permitted at the historic mosque, but Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was confined to his home in Nigeen, on the outskirts of the city. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been delivering sermons at Jamia Masjid as part of his family tradition, has also expressed disappointment, in his previous statements, over the repeated limitations imposed on his religious activities.

The authorities have not yet provided a detailed explanation for the denial of entry to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq during Friday prayers.